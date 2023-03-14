Tree falls on plow in Goshen

GOSHEN, CT (WFSB) - A tree fell on a plow in Goshen on Tuesday morning.

Dispatchers confirmed to Channel 3 that it happened around 10:45 a.m. on Sharon Turnpike.

The report said that two people were trapped inside.

There’s no word on injuries.

Litchfield County was predicted to take the brunt of Winter Storm Brenda. Channel 3′s meteorologists predicted 8-16″ of heavy, wet snow.

