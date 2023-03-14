Contests
Tree falls on plow in Goshen

By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GOSHEN, CT (WFSB) - A tree fell on a plow in Goshen on Tuesday morning.

Dispatchers confirmed to Channel 3 that it happened around 10:45 a.m. on Sharon Turnpike.

The report said that two people were trapped inside.

There’s no word on injuries.

Litchfield County was predicted to take the brunt of Winter Storm Brenda. Channel 3′s meteorologists predicted 8-16″ of heavy, wet snow.

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

