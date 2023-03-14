Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

US sues Rite Aid for allegedly missing opioid red flags

The Department of Justice is suing Rite Aid for contributing to the opioid epidemic.
The Department of Justice is suing Rite Aid for contributing to the opioid epidemic.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Department of Justice is suing Rite Aid for allegedly violating the Controlled Substances Act and contributing to the opioid epidemic.

According to the lawsuit, the DOJ says from May 2014 to June 2019 Rite Aid “knowingly filled unlawful prescriptions for controlled substances with red flags.”

The combinations were known as “the trinity” and included “excessive quantities” of drugs like oxycodone and fentanyl.

The DOJ says prescriptions were issued illegally and without a medical purpose.

The complaint also accuses Rite Aid of intentionally deleting internal notes about suspicious prescribers.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Updated snow map - WFSB
Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* for Winter Storm Brenda’s heavy snow & wind!
The Sweet 16 list is out!
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
Maria E. Duenas and Joselyn Pittman are accused of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of...
Women snatch hundreds of dollars worth of items from South Windsor Target
Waterford police said these suspects used 'sleight of hand' to steal more than $3,000 from a...
Thieves use ‘sleight of hand’ to steal $3,000 from CVS in Waterford
Naugatuck police hoped the public could help identify a woman who smashed a windshield with a...
Police seek woman who smashed windshield with rock in Naugatuck

Latest News

A worker organizes items at a Walmart Supercenter in North Bergen, N.J., on Thursday, Feb. 9,...
US inflation eases but stays high, putting Fed in tough spot
Court generic
Judicial branch courthouses close due to Winter Storm Brenda
Matt Palmisano, of Bellows Falls, in Windham County, Vt., uses a snowblower to help remove the...
Northeast winter storm shuts schools, knocks out power
Ukrainian Emergency Service rescuers work on a building damaged by shelling in Kramatorsk,...
Russian missile hits another Ukraine apartment block, 1 dead
Litchfield County trees down - WFSB
Wet, heavy snow arrives in Litchfield County