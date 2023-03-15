Contests
City of New Haven asks residents to leave homeless encampment

By Matt McFarland
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The Elm City wants people living in a homeless encampment behind a park to clean up and clear out.

New Haven gave those who call the tent city in back of West River Park home a 1 p.m. eviction deadline.

While that deadline came and went Wednesday with no immediate action, the city said the expectation is people need to leave.

People have been living there for about three years, but recently the city raised some health and safety concerns including propane tanks, open burning and human waste.

Outreach workers were on site Wednesday offering support and the city said there are beds available at the local shelters.

Many spent the morning cleaning up to move, but some said they’re still staying.

“We can’t have heat in our tents, sad as it is to say, we complied, then they want to say whatever we did is not good enough, they still want shut us down, I’m done complying,” said Paul of New Haven.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker visited the encampment Wednesday and said while the city wants to give everyone time, it will need to get cleaned up at some point.

