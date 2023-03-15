Route 9 north in Cromwell reopens following police investigation

CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) – Part of Route 9 north in Cromwell was closed Wednesday afternoon because of a police investigation.

The Department of Transportation (DOT) said the highway was closed between Exits 18 and 19.

The area has reopened to traffic.

State police said troopers closed the highway for an investigation of a shooting in the area last weekend.

