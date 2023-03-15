Contests
Route 9 north in Cromwell reopens following police investigation

A traffic alert has been issued.
By Evan Sobol
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) – Part of Route 9 north in Cromwell was closed Wednesday afternoon because of a police investigation.

The Department of Transportation (DOT) said the highway was closed between Exits 18 and 19.

The area has reopened to traffic.

State police said troopers closed the highway for an investigation of a shooting in the area last weekend.

You can follow traffic updates here.

