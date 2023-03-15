Educators propose possible solutions to tackle Connecticut’s teacher shortage

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut has a teacher shortage, and educators are proposing possible solutions.

One is to pay teachers more.

The average salary is $47,000 a year. They want to raise it to $60,000.

The Connecticut Education Association (CEA) said salaries and working conditions are making it hard to retain and recruit new teachers.

At the start of this year there were 1,200 vacant positions across the state.

“What we are finding is this is an ongoing problem. Teachers are leaving mid-year. Some teachers are leaving in the middle of a day. So just understand the pressure these teachers are facing is really intense,” said Kate Dias, CEA President.

Class sizes are also an issue. Educators want to make classes smaller.

The CEA also wants to prevent 4-year-olds from attending kindergarten.

