Hartland residents shovel out after foot and half of snow from winter storm Brenda

Hartland continues digging out from storm
By Dylan Fearon and Zoe Strothers
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTLAND, Conn. (WFSB) - The northern most point in Hartford county is the rural town of Hartland with a population of about 2,000.

Residents in Hartland spent the day digging themselves out after receiving more than a foot and a half of snow.

However, many Hartland residents aren’t bothered by the large amount.

“We’re kind of proud of living here and dealing with the elements,” said Susan Pearson.

Hank and Susan have called Hartland home for 35 years.

Gloria Ryan has lived in Hartland for more than 40 years.

Every year they are out shoveling away.

Today they’re dealing with more than a foot and a half of snow from winter storm Brenda.

When asked how she plans to deal with all of the snow, Gloria said, “That’s the question. It gets harder and harder to lift it up but we’re getting there.”

Even though it has stopped snowing, the wind has not let up.

Hundreds in town are still without power.

“We lost power at 5:30 in the morning, came back on at 11 at night,” said Hank.

Hank and Susan luckily had a generator.

Gloria found another way to stay warm in the dark.

“We had our coal wood stove going and going for a lot of wood and it kept us warm,” said Gloria.

Nearby towns down the hill received far less snow than Hartland.

“Down to Southwick or Granby it’s a different world over there! Even at the town line there’s a big difference,” added Gloria.

