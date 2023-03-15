Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Is that a ghost? Dash cam video captures strange figure on side of highway

The video, captured and posted by William Church, shows a strange shadow figure on the side of the highway. (William Church/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (Gray News) – Wait, what was that?

A dash cam video posted to TikTok is making people scratch their heads, wondering if they just saw a ghost.

The video, captured and posted by William Church, shows a strange shadow figure on the side of the highway.

Church, who is a truck driver, said the video was captured in the Arizona desert on SR 87 between Phoenix and Payson.

Church said he saw “someone or something” standing in the road, with no car in sight.

The figure in the video appears to be transparent with a humanlike stature.

To add to the creep factor, Church paired the clip with “Tubular Bells,” the theme song of “The Exorcist.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meteorologist Mike Slifer said there is a chance for showers later this week.
Technical Discussion: A gusty wind in the wake of Winter Storm Brenda...
The Sweet 16 list is out!
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon has some updated snow totals from Winter Storm Brenda.
A look at snowfall totals from Winter Storm Brenda so far
Here is the list of closings.
Winter Storm Brenda closings and dismissals
A tree fell on top of a plow truck in Litchfield County.
Tree falls on pickup truck plow in Goshen

Latest News

Authorities are searching for Roy McGrath, former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s ex-chief of staff.
FBI raids home of ex-Maryland official as manhunt continues
Three recent bank failures in the U.S. have investors on edge.
Wall Street falls on new bank fears, bond yields plunge
Daniels has said she had a 2006 sexual encounter with Trump that she didn’t want, but didn’t...
Stormy Daniels meets with prosecutors investigating Trump
In the Fargo and Crookston diocese, parishioners will be permitted to have corned beef and...
Some Catholics can eat corned beef on St. Patrick’s Day, church officials say
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, right, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark...
US, Russia ratchet up their rhetoric over downing of drone