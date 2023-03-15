‘Lesser Evil’ taking over the world with healthy snacks

DANBURY, CT (WFSB) - Before even stepping into the “Lesser Evil” operations plant, it was easy to see that things run a little differently.

Amanda Moline a Quality Insurance Specialist at Lesser Evil said “it’s very upbeat and modern here; it’s not like a typical office building that’s dull, and you don’t want to go to work, here it’s always different”

Since 2012, the Danbury factory has been rolling out nostalgic snacks that are sinfully delicious but with virtuous ingredients.

The General Manager of Production and Operations, Corey Benson talked more about the organic products.

Benson said, “we really try to focus on all organic all natural products that are really good for you, but that will kind of inspire you to carry that through to other parts of your life”

The theory around Lesser Evil was that happy people make happy products.

Contrary to popular belief, the majority of those on the floor are female.

“I think when you look at a factory, I think everyone thinks it’s always guys but here it’s 60% women,” Moline said. “I think a stereotype is that women can’t work in a factory and women can’t lift things, but the women here are pulling pallet jacks or lifting 50-pound boxes of seasoning or oil.”

In their organically certified factory, all snacks are packed in a biodegradable material, and most waste heads to a compost bin.

The people at “Lesser Evil” said that it’s the heartwarming feedback that keeps everyone motivated to make the healthy snacks.

“People say things like ‘you really have changed my life because of my dietary restrictions or because of some sort of medical conditions I can or cannot eat that, and so now that I found your product not only can I comply with the dietary restrictions I have, but it’s also really enjoyable to eat something that tastes good,’” Benson said. “Those stories always make us feel wonderful.”

