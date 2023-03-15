Man arrested after West Hartford home damaged by bullets

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Bullet damage at a home in West Hartford led to the arrest of a man on a threatening charge.

West Hartford police said they arrested Janile Anthony Cowan, 31, of Hartford.

On March 12, police said the responded to an address for a report of property damage.

Arriving officers saw damage consistent with being struck by gunfire on a residence and an unoccupied vehicle at the home.

Although the home was believed to be occupied when the damage occurred, there were no injuries reported.

Based on information obtained, police said it appeared to be a targeted, isolated incident and there were no threats to the public.

Police said Cowan was identified as the suspect and an arrest warrant was obtained.

Cowan was arrested on March 13. He was charged with second-degree threatening. He was held on a $220,000.

“This is still an active investigation with the possibility of additional criminal charges being sought in connection with this incident,” West Hartford police said. “We ask that anyone having any information related to this investigation, to please contact the West Hartford Police Department at 860 523-5203, or use the WHPD Tip Line/email at 860-570-8969.”

