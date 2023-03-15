Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Man arrested after West Hartford home damaged by bullets

Janile Anthony Cowan was charged with second-degree threatening after a West Hartford home was...
Janile Anthony Cowan was charged with second-degree threatening after a West Hartford home was hit by gunfire.(West Hartford police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Bullet damage at a home in West Hartford led to the arrest of a man on a threatening charge.

West Hartford police said they arrested Janile Anthony Cowan, 31, of Hartford.

On March 12, police said the responded to an address for a report of property damage.

Arriving officers saw damage consistent with being struck by gunfire on a residence and an unoccupied vehicle at the home.

Although the home was believed to be occupied when the damage occurred, there were no injuries reported.

Based on information obtained, police said it appeared to be a targeted, isolated incident and there were no threats to the public.

Police said Cowan was identified as the suspect and an arrest warrant was obtained.

Cowan was arrested on March 13. He was charged with second-degree threatening. He was held on a $220,000.

“This is still an active investigation with the possibility of additional criminal charges being sought in connection with this incident,” West Hartford police said. “We ask that anyone having any information related to this investigation, to please contact the West Hartford Police Department at 860 523-5203, or use the WHPD Tip Line/email at 860-570-8969.”

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wednesday map WFSB
Technical Discussion: A gusty wind in the wake of Winter Storm Brenda...
The Sweet 16 list is out!
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon has some updated snow totals from Winter Storm Brenda.
A look at snowfall totals from Winter Storm Brenda so far
Here is the list of closings.
Winter Storm Brenda closings and dismissals
A tree fell on top of a plow truck in Litchfield County.
Tree falls on pickup truck plow in Goshen

Latest News

State police said two suspects used a stolen credit card at Target in Ansonia on Feb. 19.
Suspects use stolen credit card at Target in Ansonia
Wednesday map WFSB
Technical Discussion: A gusty wind in the wake of Winter Storm Brenda...
Power crews are working to restore power after Winter Storm Brenda leaves families in the dark.
Most of Goshen was without power in wake of Winter Storm Brenda
Eyewitness News Wednesday morning