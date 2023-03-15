Contests
Man faces terrorism charge for 2 bomb threats toward Windsor Locks schools

By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - A man faces charges for two bomb threats that were made to Windsor Locks schools.

Windsor Locks police said 26-year-old Dahari Martin surrendered himself to their headquarters on Tuesday.

Dahari Martin was charged with two counts of act of terrorism for calling in two bomb threats to Windsor Locks Schools on Feb. 17.(Windsor Locks police)

They said Windsor Locks Det. Daniel Bontempo submitted two arrest warrants for Dahari for two separate bomb threats that had been called into the North Street Elementary School and the South Street Elementary School on Feb. 17.

Police said Dahari caused a disturbance earlier that same morning at North Street Elementary School. Details about the disturbance were not released.

Through a series of cell phone subpoenas, interviews and other law enforcement sources, police said Dahari was identified as the person responsible for phoning in the bomb threats to both schools.

The first bomb threat was received at North Street School at approximately 10:44 a.m. The second bomb threat was received at South Street Elementary School at approximately 11:23 a.m. Both schools were evacuated and closed for the remainder of the day.

Dahari was charged with two counts each of act of terrorism, first-degree falsely reporting an incident, first-degree threatening, and second-degree breach of peace.

He was held on a court-set bond that totaled $200,000 and given a court date of March 28 at Hartford Superior Court.

“We cannot say enough about the tenacity of our detectives who stayed on this case until the suspect was identified and arrested,” police said in a news release. “These types of cases are extremely difficult to solve due to the abundance of electronic evidence that have to be sifted through and the amount of electronic layering that is used to cloak someone’s identity in these types of crimes. Well done!”

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

