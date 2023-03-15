Contests
Most of Goshen without power following Winter Storm Brenda

Power crews are working to restore power after Winter Storm Brenda leaves families in the dark.
By Olivia Schueller and Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GOSHEN, CT (WFSB) – At one point, 96 percent of Eversource customers in Goshen were without power on Wednesday morning following Winter Storm Brenda.

Heavy wet snow and gusty winds were to blame.

As of 6 a.m., however, crews made some headway and the number dropped 1,680 customers, 86 percent.

Some businesses fought to keep doors open as the storm continued into Tuesday night.

Goshen Pizza knew customers without power would rely on some food from it to ride out the storm. Propane and a generator are what owner Resmi Rizvani said he relied on to stay open.

Eyewitness News spoke to some people who shoveled in Goshen Tuesday night. They too said they had to rely on a generator.

Eversource said it brought in crews from across the country.

Those crews have been working around the clock to get power back up and running; however, there was no estimate as to when it would be restored.

“My powers been out since 2:30 p.m. [Tuesday],” said Steve Guletsky of Goshen. “So, I need more gasoline for my generator.”

Eversource customers Channel 3 spoke with said their power was lost in the late afternoon.

Read Channel 3′s complete forecast in its technical discussion here.

Download the WFSB Weather and News apps here.

