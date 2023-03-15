New London school in ‘secure mode’ because of police investigation
NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - A school in New London was put in “secure mode” because of a nearby police investigation.
One of the schools was the C.B. Jennings International Elementary Magnet School on Mercer Street.
New London Public Schools sent a note out to the school community late Wednesday morning:
The central office for the school district on Williams Street was also said to be in secure mode.
Police have not released information about their investigation.
