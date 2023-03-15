Contests
New London school in ‘secure mode’ because of police investigation

By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT
NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - A school in New London was put in “secure mode” because of a nearby police investigation.

One of the schools was the C.B. Jennings International Elementary Magnet School on Mercer Street.

New London Public Schools sent a note out to the school community late Wednesday morning:

The central office for the school district on Williams Street was also said to be in secure mode.

Police have not released information about their investigation.

