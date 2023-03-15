New London school in ‘secure mode’ because of police investigation

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - A school in New London was put in “secure mode” because of a nearby police investigation.

One of the schools was the C.B. Jennings International Elementary Magnet School on Mercer Street.

New London Public Schools sent a note out to the school community late Wednesday morning:

Please know that Jennings is currently in secure building mode due to police activity in the area. All staff and students are safe, however, there may be no visitors or dismissals at this time. Another message will be sent when the secure building status has been lifted. Thank you.

The central office for the school district on Williams Street was also said to be in secure mode.

Police have not released information about their investigation.

