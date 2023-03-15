The old Chase Rolling Mill making a comeback

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - The old Chase Rolling Mill building sat empty but now it’s getting a makeover, and the community is getting a say in what happens next.

According to Waterbury resident, Tyson Beamon, the building has been there forever, and nothing has been done.

Longtime residents of Waterbury’s Crownbrook neighborhood are used to the Chase Brass Rolling Mill on North Main Street.

There are broken windows and cracks in the boarded-up walls letting the building’s glimmer escape with every passing year.

The Executive Director of the Neighborhood Housing Services of Waterbury, Kevin Taylor, commented on the dilapidated mill.

Taylor said, “the longer it sits, it’s just going to continue to get worse.”

Bringing the spit and polish back to this 6-story building is going to take work.

The Neighborhood Housing Services of Waterbury is developing a plan to convert the crumbling brick into a jewel for the Crownbrook community.

Taylor said, “we’re going to have some housing units probably about 90 plus, and there’s going to be two floors of commercial space.”

The architect of the project, Marc G. Andre, explained some of the major work that needs to be done.

Andre said, “the building has a lot of water damage, and it’s in complete disrepair.”

A part of getting down to brass tacks means asking the community what types of businesses they’d like to see in the bottom two floors.

“At the end of the day, they’re going to be the users of this space,” Taylor said.

NHS already held one meeting asking for input with plan for another meeting in a few months.

If anyone has an idea for the future commercial spaces in the factory building, you can also email the neighborhood housing services of Waterbury.

