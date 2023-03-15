Suspects use stolen credit card at Target in Ansonia

ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) - State police have been searching for a pair of credit card thieves.

They resident trooper’s office in Oxford on Tuesday released a surveillance photo of the two suspects.

State police said they used a stolen credit card at the Target in Ansonia on Feb. 19.

They said card was last used by the real owner on that date at Market 32 in Oxford.

Anyone who can identify the suspects should contact state police at 203 888-4353.

