Trooper accused of sharing access to sensitive state police information

State trooper charged with computer crimes
By Evan Sobol and Stephanie Simoni
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFSB) – A trooper is accused of sharing access to sensitive state police information.

On January 9, authorities learned 29-year-old Trooper Mitchell Paz allegedly allowed a third-party to access a state police reporting system.

State police said the system contains sensitive information.

The sharing of information hampered ongoing state police investigations, authorities said.

“Paz was immediately placed on administrative leave with no police powers after the allegations were learned; a criminal investigation by State Police detectives commenced,” said state police.

Paz was arrested on Wednesday and charged with 2 counts of computer crimes third-degree, and 2 counts of conspiracy to commit computer crime third-degree.

Police said he posted a $15,000 bond and is due in court on March 29.

“Paz has been a sworn member of the Connecticut State Police since 2015. He was assigned to Troop A- Southbury and Troop G- Bridgeport. He most recently served at Troop I while on administrative leave,” state police said.

Authorities said Paz was suspended with pay.

Two other people were already arrested in the investigation.

Shawn Roka, 32, of Watertown, was charged with conspiracy to commit computer crimes third-degree.

Shawn Roka.
Shawn Roka.(Connecticut State Police)

Amanda Marino, 32, of Terryville, was charged with 2 counts of computer crimes third-degree and 1 count of conspiracy to commit computer crime third-degree. State police said a mugshot of Marino was not available.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

