Winter Storm Brenda causes travel woes

Winter Storm Brenda created a lot of challenges for travelers throughout the northeast.
By Hector Molina
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Conn. (WFSB) - Winter Storm Brenda created a lot of challenges for travelers throughout the northeast.

The storm caused issues for Connecticut drivers and flyers on Tuesday.

According to flight aware, Bradley Airport has had 60 cancellations in the past 24 hours.

Bradley Airport also saw several delays.

One traveler affected by these delays was Shawn Roberge, who’s flight from Florida landed at Bradley much later than expected.

“We sat at the airport for three hours. We were supposed to arrive at 3:00, now it’s 6:00. It’s been a long day sitting around airports, no fun,” says Roberge.

But there were few who had it worse than Maggie Brockmire from Worcester Massachusetts.

Her friend’s group trip to Orlando turned into an ordeal when her flight from Logan Airport was canceled.

“We were originally supposed to fly out around 10:45 from Logan, that got cancelled. We rescheduled for 7:50 pm, that got canceled. We were frantically checking anywhere and we saw they had flights here so we said get in the car we’re going,” says Brockmire.

It was also a messy day on the roads.

Donlen Thomas from Rocky Hill had a short commute, but he says the commute was slippery.

“First curve I took I could feel my car giving a little bit. I just hope (the roads) don’t freeze,” says Thomas.

As always officials recommend drivers slow down when dealing with winter weather.

As for Bradley, airport officials recommend checking with your airline if you plan to fly later tonight or tomorrow morning.

Technical Discussion: A gusty wind in the wake of Winter Storm Brenda...
Technical Discussion: A gusty wind in the wake of Winter Storm Brenda...
