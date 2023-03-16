Contests
Berlin kicks off ‘Eat Local – Win Local’ initiative to give restaurants a boost

By Eliza Kruczynski and Evan Sobol
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BERLIN, CT (WFSB) - Restaurants nationwide have gone through some very hard times the past few years.

Even through those tough times, Berlin restaurants have banded together to keep business in town.

Berlin has its own “March Madness” in hopes residents put their money back into their town.

Over the next 30 days, nearly 40 restaurants are participating in the initiative.

What you have to do is head to one of the restaurants listed below:

Once you go to the restaurant of your choice, you’ll get a card. Check off the box for every $5 you spend and once you spend a total of $50, you’re put in for a raffle prize. All the prizes are donated by local businesses.

Restaurant owners said March is a rough month, especially the ones that aren’t sports bars.

In hopes of getting people out and enjoying restaurants, Berlin is doing its own thing.

“I think this is a great program and this place is an excellent to get some food. I’ve been here several times and I’ve never been disappointed,” said Joyce Merlini, a customer.

“We don’t have the same amount of volume and traffic as we do in the spring and summer months. This really I’m hoping is going to give us a bump,” said Carolina Mimo, owner of Mimo Bistro & Market.

Carolina just opened her restaurant back in October. She said this is a nice initiative for her as a business owner because the town helped her get started, and they’re continuing to help her stay afloat.

You have from now until April 15 to participate.

