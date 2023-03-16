Bodycam video released of Region 16 superintendent’s DUI arrest

PROSPECT, Conn. (WFSB) - Bodycam video has been released of the night Region 16 Superintendent Michael Yamin was arrested in Florida for driving under the influence.

Yamin pleaded guilty to a reduced reckless driving charge.

The Board of Education voted to suspend him for 2 weeks without pay.

In a letter to parents, he apologized and vowed to take full responsibility for his actions.

In bodycam video Channel 3 obtained from that September arrest, he appears to be singing a different tune.

In the video, Yamin asks Daytona Beach Officers to let him go after they pulled him over on suspicion of impaired driving.

“Do me a favor. Let me out of it,” said Yamin.

Yamin can be heard confirming those officers’ suspicions.

“I drank and I know,” confirmed Yamin.

The officers were stunned by his admission.

“He was like ‘you’ve gotta do me a favor. I know I’m getting a DWI, I’m drunk.’ all on camera!”, exclaimed one officer.

The video is circulating in the regional 16 school district, reigniting outrage among some parents.

“I cannot believe that. It’s almost like he thinks he’s above the law,” said Maureen Carroll. “It was a lot worse than what I had thought.”

Maureen is a mother of 2. She says she can’t believe the superintendent only got suspended.

There is no clause in Yamin’s contract that says he needs to disclose a run-in with the law.

“I would like to see him get fired or resign,” said Maureen.

Some residents don’t agree.

“He got arrested, he owned up to it,” said Daniel Wheeler, Region 16 grandparent.

The Superintendent of Curriculum and Assessment Michele Raynor has been named interim superintendent.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.