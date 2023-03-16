Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Bodycam video released of Region 16 superintendent’s DUI arrest

Video shows Region 16 superintendent's arrest
By Audrey Russo and Zoe Strothers
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PROSPECT, Conn. (WFSB) - Bodycam video has been released of the night Region 16 Superintendent Michael Yamin was arrested in Florida for driving under the influence.

Yamin pleaded guilty to a reduced reckless driving charge.

The Board of Education voted to suspend him for 2 weeks without pay.

In a letter to parents, he apologized and vowed to take full responsibility for his actions.

In bodycam video Channel 3 obtained from that September arrest, he appears to be singing a different tune.

In the video, Yamin asks Daytona Beach Officers to let him go after they pulled him over on suspicion of impaired driving.

“Do me a favor. Let me out of it,” said Yamin.

Yamin can be heard confirming those officers’ suspicions.

“I drank and I know,” confirmed Yamin.

The officers were stunned by his admission.

“He was like ‘you’ve gotta do me a favor. I know I’m getting a DWI, I’m drunk.’ all on camera!”, exclaimed one officer.

The video is circulating in the regional 16 school district, reigniting outrage among some parents.

“I cannot believe that. It’s almost like he thinks he’s above the law,” said Maureen Carroll. “It was a lot worse than what I had thought.”

Maureen is a mother of 2. She says she can’t believe the superintendent only got suspended.

There is no clause in Yamin’s contract that says he needs to disclose a run-in with the law.

“I would like to see him get fired or resign,” said Maureen.

Some residents don’t agree.

“He got arrested, he owned up to it,” said Daniel Wheeler, Region 16 grandparent.

The Superintendent of Curriculum and Assessment Michele Raynor has been named interim superintendent.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Electric Blue investigation - Tolland - WFSB
Alleged prostitution under investigation at strip club in Tolland
Trooper Mitchell Paz is accused of allowing his girlfriend to access sensitive police...
Trooper accused of allowing girlfriend to access sensitive state police information
WFSB Pizza Playoffs Great Eight
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
Chief Meteorologist Mark Dixon said there will be a chance for a spotty, late day shower on...
Technical Discussion: Isolated showers Friday evening, then dry!
A police investigation was under way at the intersection of Franklin and Hempstead streets in...
Shooting investigation in New London sends school into ‘secure mode’

Latest News

UConn men play first game in NCAA tournament Friday
UConn men prepare for first round matchup with Iona
Berlin kicks off ‘Eat Local – Win Local’ initiative to give restaurants a boost
Berlin kicks off ‘Eat Local – Win Local’ initiative to give restaurants a boost
Fire at a condo complex in Manchester.
Crews battle large fire at apartment complex in Manchester
Battle over Hartford school budget
Hartford’s school budget leaves a $2 million hole