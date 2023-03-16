Crews battle large fire at apartment complex in Manchester

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – Crews are battling a fire at an apartment complex in Manchester Thursday afternoon.

Fire officials confirmed the blaze is at 39 Buckland Street.

The fire was showing when firefighters arrived.

Manchester Fire said all of its crews are responding.

There is no word on a cause.

