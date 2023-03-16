Contests
Crews battle large fire at apartment complex in Manchester

Eyewitness video of a condo complex fire on Buckland Street in Manchester.
By Evan Sobol
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – Crews are battling a fire at an apartment complex in Manchester Thursday afternoon.

Fire officials confirmed the blaze is at 39 Buckland Street.

The fire was showing when firefighters arrived.

Manchester Fire said all of its crews are responding.

There is no word on a cause.

This story is breaking. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

Eyewitness video of a condo complex fire on Buckland Street in Manchester.
