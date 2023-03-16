Crews battle fire at a warehouse in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford firefighters are operating at the scene of a structure fire early this morning.

Crews responded to 219 West Service Rd. shortly before 4 A.M.

The building was evacuated quickly, and there were no reported injuries, according to officials at the scene.

According to property records, the building is a 450,00 sq. ft. commercial warehouse.

Officials say they are investigating the cause of the fire.

