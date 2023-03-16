Eversource responding after reports of wire down on firetruck, Firefighter stuck
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Waterbury Fire Department is currently on scene of a structure fire at 61 East Farm Street.
A representative for Eversource said they are also responding on scene with a line worker and a natural gas technician.
A natural gas technician is standard procedure for any structure fire, according to Eversource.
A line worker also responded for reports of a service wire down on top of a firetruck.
This kind of wire runs power from the street to homes or businesses.
There are no reported injuries or power outages at this time.
