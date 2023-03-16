Eversource responding after reports of wire down on firetruck, Firefighter stuck

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Waterbury Fire Department is currently on scene of a structure fire at 61 East Farm Street.

A representative for Eversource said they are also responding on scene with a line worker and a natural gas technician.

A natural gas technician is standard procedure for any structure fire, according to Eversource.

A line worker also responded for reports of a service wire down on top of a firetruck.

This kind of wire runs power from the street to homes or businesses.

There are no reported injuries or power outages at this time.

