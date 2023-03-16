Federal judge’s ruling could restrict abortion pill access nationwide

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WFSB) - A ruling on whether or not an abortion medication should be banned across the United States could come any day now.

Because this is a federal case, even though the judge is in Texas, his ruling would impact pharmacies nationwide.

A group, ‘Alliance Defending Freedom,’ requests that mifepristone’s FDA approval be revoked or suspended.

The FDA approved mifepristone in 2000.

When combined with a second drug, it can end pregnancies up until their 10th week.

“Alliance Defending Freedom” argues that pregnancy is not an illness, and therefore the FDA did not have the authority to use its accelerated approval program.

The FDA argues it only approved the drug after four years of deliberation.

The case is the first of its kind, and the FDA’s authority has never been challenged in this way.

It could have a significant impact across the country, according to Audrey Blondin, an attorney and adjunct law and public health professor at the University of New Haven.

“This will be an automatic national ban. Hopefully, it will be immediately appealed in state, but there’s no way of knowing that, especially with the current makeup of the Supreme Court”, Blondin added.

The Justice Department is expected to appeal any decision against mifepristone.

