Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Federal judge’s ruling could restrict abortion pill access nationwide

A Federal judge in Texas says he will rule "as soon as possible".
By Jay Kenney and Cassidy Williams
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WFSB) - A ruling on whether or not an abortion medication should be banned across the United States could come any day now.

Because this is a federal case, even though the judge is in Texas, his ruling would impact pharmacies nationwide.

A group, ‘Alliance Defending Freedom,’ requests that mifepristone’s FDA approval be revoked or suspended.

The FDA approved mifepristone in 2000.

When combined with a second drug, it can end pregnancies up until their 10th week.

“Alliance Defending Freedom” argues that pregnancy is not an illness, and therefore the FDA did not have the authority to use its accelerated approval program.

The FDA argues it only approved the drug after four years of deliberation.

The case is the first of its kind, and the FDA’s authority has never been challenged in this way.

It could have a significant impact across the country, according to Audrey Blondin, an attorney and adjunct law and public health professor at the University of New Haven.

“This will be an automatic national ban. Hopefully, it will be immediately appealed in state, but there’s no way of knowing that, especially with the current makeup of the Supreme Court”, Blondin added.

The Justice Department is expected to appeal any decision against mifepristone.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trooper Mitchell Paz is accused of allowing his girlfriend to access sensitive police...
Trooper accused of allowing girlfriend to access sensitive state police information
The Sweet 16 list is out!
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: Isolated showers Friday evening, then dry!
A police investigation was under way at the intersection of Franklin and Hempstead streets in...
Shooting investigation in New London sends school into ‘secure mode’
A woman was reportedly found dead inside a car at the Harry Reid International Airport in Las...
Body goes undiscovered at airport for 23 days

Latest News

Trooper Mitchell Paz is accused of allowing his girlfriend to access sensitive police...
Trooper accused of allowing girlfriend to access sensitive state police information
railroad merger - Morning Business Report - WFSB
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: EV grants, railroad merger, American Airlines faster internet
computer crimes - WFSB
VIDEO: State trooper accused of serious computer crimes
Breaking news
Officials: crews respond to box truck rollover in Tolland