Man in critical condition after shooting in New Haven

New Haven Police say a man is in critical condition after a shooting on Dixwell Avenue.
By Eliza Kruczynski and Zoe Strothers
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - New Haven Police say a man is in critical condition after a shooting on Dixwell Avenue.

“At 6:35 PM, officers were dispatched to Dixwell Avenue near West Hazel Street after a person was shot,” Police said.

The victim has not yet been identified.

He was taken to taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital in critical condition, according to police.

An eyewitness says he was driving down Dixwell when saw a man laying on the ground.

“I would never leave a young black king or anyone in the street like that. I was like, ‘Roscoe, just pull over and help him’ because I would want someone to do the same for me. So that was the thing. I was scared at first but I was like, you know, I just, it was fight or flight,” said Roscoe Sheffield Jr, an eyewitness. “He was like a foot and a half away from my car.”

Roscoe says other witnesses helped, including a nurse.

Police are still collecting evidence and looking through video.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call detectives at 203-946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

