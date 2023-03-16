Contests
Officials: crews respond to box truck rollover in Tolland

Breaking news
By Jay Kenney
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOLLAND, Conn. (WFSB) - Firefighters are responding to the scene of a box truck rollover in Tolland Thursday morning.

Shortly after 5 A.M., public safety dispatchers received calls for a motor vehicle rollover at the intersection of Tolland Stage Rd. and South River Rd.

Firefighters and EMS crews arrived to find a box truck that rolled over. All occupants safely extricated themselves from the vehicle.

Officials say the truck has an active fuel leak, and units remain on scene.

Police are asking motorists to use caution and avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

