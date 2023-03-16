Police investigation underway at adult night club in Tolland

TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) - A police investigation was launched at the Electric Blue Café in Tolland.

Connecticut State Police confirmed that an ongoing police incident was taking place on Thursday, but they could not confirm any other information.

About a dozen state police cruisers were seen at the property, and Connecticut State Police Major Crimes Unit was present. Homeland Security personnel were also spotted at the scene.

Channel 3 crews are working to gather further information.

Electric Blue calls itself an “upscale adult night club.”

