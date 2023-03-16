Contests
Police investigation underway at adult night club in Tolland

A police investigation was launched at the Electric Blue Café in Tolland. This is raw video from the scene.
By Jay Kenney and Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) - A police investigation was launched at the Electric Blue Café in Tolland.

Connecticut State Police confirmed that an ongoing police incident was taking place on Thursday, but they could not confirm any other information.

About a dozen state police cruisers were seen at the property, and Connecticut State Police Major Crimes Unit was present. Homeland Security personnel were also spotted at the scene.

Channel 3 crews are working to gather further information.

Electric Blue calls itself an “upscale adult night club.”

This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

