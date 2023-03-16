Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Toddler revived with Narcan after fentanyl ingestion, police say

By Soyoung Kim and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Police say a 2-year-old girl was hospitalized after she ingested what officials believe is fentanyl. They had to use multiple doses of Narcan to revive her.

Officers responded around 3 p.m. Monday to a neighborhood in Beaverton, Oregon. They say a man had stopped his car, looking for help for a 2-year-old girl.

Investigators confirm the toddler was unconscious when crews arrived and said they believe the child had taken fentanyl.

“She was unconscious, not breathing and did not have a pulse,” said Officer Matt Henderson, spokesperson for the Beaverton Police Department. “After a few minutes of CPR and at least two doses of Narcan, the 2-year-old regained consciousness and was transported to a local hospital.”

Officers say the toddler was responsive on the way to the hospital.

Neighbors tell KPTV they heard chaos outside and that at least one neighbor tried to give the little girl CPR as they waited for help.

Restidents say they’re all hoping for the little girl’s full recovery.

“Hopefully, it won’t have a long-term effect,” said Deborah Foltyn, who lives nearby.

The Oregon Poison Center says of the more than 49,000 calls it received in 2021, 41% of those involved children 5 or under.

Authorities say one thing that makes fentanyl particularly dangerous is its deceptive appearance.

“One, it’s so lethal, and two, it can be so easily disguised in something that looks edible to a child,” Henderson said.

Police say this is an open investigation. They aren’t confirming exactly how the toddler got access to the drug but say arrests are pending.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trooper accused of allowing girlfriend to access sensitive state police information
Trooper accused of allowing girlfriend to access sensitive state police information
The Sweet 16 list is out!
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
FORECAST: Soon, a subsiding wind!
Technical Discussion: Isolated showers Friday evening, then dry!
A police investigation was under way at the intersection of Franklin and Hempstead streets in...
Shooting investigation in New London sends school into ‘secure mode’
A woman was reportedly found dead inside a car at the Harry Reid International Airport in Las...
Body goes undiscovered at airport for 23 days

Latest News

Eversource responding after reports of wire down on firetruck, Firefighter stuck
Eversource responds to blaze after falling wires land on fire truck
Fire truck lights.
Crews battle fire at a warehouse in Hartford
FORECAST: Soon, a subsiding wind!
Technical Discussion: Isolated showers Friday evening, then dry!
The decision follows allegations of misconduct by school trustees and chronically low academic...
Texas officials announce takeover of Houston school district