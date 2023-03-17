Contests
2 NY men arrested in Wallingford Lowe’s shoplifting case

Jalil McIntyre and Deshun Jackson, both of New York, were arrested for shoplifting from Lowe's...
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - A shoplifting report from a retail store in Wallingford led to the arrests of two men from New York.

Jalil McIntyre, 31, of Jamaica, NY and 23-year-old Deshun Jackson of Brooklyn, NY were arrested on Thursday.

Wallingford police said they were called to Lowe’s in the town for an in-progress shoplifting incident.

The incident involved two suspects and a getaway driver.

Officers who responded said they caught one suspect, who reportedly wore a green jacket and a New York Yankees hat. That suspect left the store without paying for several items and initially refused to listen to officers’ commands.

The second suspect was arrested as he left the store a short time later.

The getaway driver, however, fled in a white GMC Acadia with New York registration KBT3518. Police said the vehicle has yet to be found.

Once police identified the suspects as McIntyre and Jackson, they learned that both men had extraditable arrest warrants out of New Hampshire.

Jackson was charged with fifth-degree larceny, interfering with an officer, and fugitive from justice. He was held on a $10,000 bond.

McIntyre was charged with conspiracy to commit fifth-degree larceny and fugitive from justice. He too was held on a $10,000 bond.

Anyone with further information about the case was asked to contact Wallingford police at 203-294-2800.

