Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Burmese python is one of the toughest invasive species in the world

The invasion has been difficult for officials to manage, partly because pythons are so hard to...
The invasion has been difficult for officials to manage, partly because pythons are so hard to find and trap.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Burmese python problem in Florida is still one of the most challenging invasive management issues in the world, according to a new report from the US Geological Survey.

The giant constrictor established a breeding population in Everglades National Park in 2000. Since then, their population has grown rapidly, as have their appetites for a wide range of animals.

The invasion has been difficult for officials to manage, partly because pythons are so hard to find and trap.

They live in the vast Everglades landscape and can camouflage themselves into the subtropical environment.

Even after all this time and research, it’s unclear how many actually live in the wild or how long they’ve been there.

USGS said eradication is currently impossible.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Electric Blue investigation - Tolland - WFSB
Alleged prostitution under investigation at strip club in Tolland
Trooper Mitchell Paz is accused of allowing his girlfriend to access sensitive police...
Trooper accused of allowing girlfriend to access sensitive state police information
weekend wx
Technical Discussion: Isolated showers Friday evening, then dry!
Rep. Robin Comey was arrested following a crash in Hartford on March 16.
State Rep. Comey arrested, charged with OUI after crash near state capitol
WFSB Pizza Playoffs down to the Great 8
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!

Latest News

Proposed bill requires employers disclose salary range on job listings
Proposed bill requires employers disclose salary range on job listings
Berlin kicks off ‘Eat Local – Win Local’ initiative to give restaurants a boost
Berlin kicks off ‘Eat Local – Win Local’ initiative to give restaurants a boost
Alleged prostitution under investigation at strip club in Tolland
Alleged prostitution under investigation at strip club in Tolland
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about health care and prescription drug costs at the...
Biden calls for tougher penalties for execs of failed banks