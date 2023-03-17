Contests
Family Friday: St. Patrick’s Day weekend festivities

That means we are all a little bit Irish for the next few days.
By WFSB Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(WFSB) - Connecticut is going green this weekend. Don’t miss the family-friendly shamrock shenanigans for all ages as we celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

Lyman Leprechaun Bash

  • March 17 – March 19
  • Lyman Orchards, Apple Barrel Farm Market
  • 10:00am – 4:00pm
  • Friday:
    • Deli specials
    • Green apple cider donuts
    • Coloring activities
  • Saturday:
    • Shamrock brunch
    • Cookie workshop
    • Live music
    • Hot chocolate bar
  • Sunday:
    • Shamrock brunch
    • Goat strolls
    • Soap making
    • Candy hunt
    • Irish Step dancing

Paint the Village Green

  • Saturday, March 18
  • Olde Mistick Village
  • Scavenger Hunt: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
  • Costume contest
  • Live music

Paw Patrol Live! “Heroes Unite”

  • March 18 & March 19
  • XL Center, Hartford
  • VIP (Very Important Pup) ticket options available
  • Saturday: 6:00 p.m.
  • Sunday: 10:00 a.m. & 2:00 p.m.
  • Doors open one hour before the show

