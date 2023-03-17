Family Friday: St. Patrick’s Day weekend festivities
(WFSB) - Connecticut is going green this weekend. Don’t miss the family-friendly shamrock shenanigans for all ages as we celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.
- March 17 – March 19
- Lyman Orchards, Apple Barrel Farm Market
- 10:00am – 4:00pm
- Friday:
- Deli specials
- Green apple cider donuts
- Coloring activities
- Saturday:
- Shamrock brunch
- Cookie workshop
- Live music
- Hot chocolate bar
- Sunday:
- Shamrock brunch
- Goat strolls
- Soap making
- Candy hunt
- Irish Step dancing
- Saturday, March 18
- Olde Mistick Village
- Scavenger Hunt: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
- Costume contest
- Live music
Paw Patrol Live! “Heroes Unite”
- March 18 & March 19
- XL Center, Hartford
- VIP (Very Important Pup) ticket options available
- Saturday: 6:00 p.m.
- Sunday: 10:00 a.m. & 2:00 p.m.
- Doors open one hour before the show
