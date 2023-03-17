Contests
Fugitive from Tennessee arrested in Marlborough

By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARLBOROUGH, CT (WFSB) - A man wanted for falsely reporting a bomb threat and harassment in Tennessee was apprehended in Connecticut.

Connecticut State Police said they found Mark Henry Frakl, 49, in Marlborough on Thursday.

Mark Henry Frakl was charged with being a fugitive from justice by Connecticut State Police. He...
Mark Henry Frakl was charged with being a fugitive from justice by Connecticut State Police. He was wanted by the Hendersonville, TN Police Department.(Connecticut State Police)

Troopers said they were contacted by the Hendersonville, Tennessee Police Department around 3 p.m. that day. Hendersonville police said they needed help finding the subject of extraditable arrest warrants held by their department.

State police said responded to 109 Dickinson Rd. in Marlborough where they made contact with Frakl. Frakl was taken into custody and transported to the state police barracks in Colchester, where he was processed and charged with being a fugitive from justice.

Hendersonville police said the warrants they had were for charges of a false report of a bomb threat and harassment.

Frakl was held on a $500,000 bond and transported to the Hartford Correctional Center in Hartford where he was transferred to the custody of the Connecticut Department of Correction. He was scheduled for an arraignment at Manchester Superior Court on Friday.

