Gov. Lamont to sign an executive order aiming to improve childcare system

The Governor is launching his plan to improve the state’s childcare system.
By Jay Kenney and Cassidy Williams
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Governor is launching his plan to improve the state’s childcare system.

In just a few hours, Gov. Lamont will be signing an executive order that will create a blue-ribbon panel.

That panel will be charged with developing a plan to make childcare in Connecticut more accessible, equitable, and affordable.

Last week, childcare workers rallied in New Haven, aiming to draw attention to what they say is an industry-wide crisis.

The providers say they are becoming too short-staffed to stay open.

They say they need more funding than Governor Lamont is proposing.

Lamont’s budget proposal includes a 25 percent corporate tax credit for the cost of any childcare an employer provides to its workers.

He wants to encourage more businesses to start offering childcare.

Lamont will sign his executive order this morning at 10:30 AM.

His childcare tax credit proposal is currently under consideration in the general assembly.

