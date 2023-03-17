Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Justin Bieber is all smiles with facial paralysis update

Justin Bieber revealed his facial paralysis in an Instagram video to his fans.
Justin Bieber revealed his facial paralysis in an Instagram video to his fans.(Justin Bieber/Instagram via MGN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Justin Bieber is all smiles again after suffering from a condition that left him partially paralyzed.

The superstar singer posted a story to Instagram with the words, “wait for it.” The video then showed Bieber fully smiling.

He had been unable to smile since last June when he announced he was suffering from facial paralysis due to a diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

It’s a rare neurological disorder that occurs when the varicella-zoster virus infects a nerve in the head and near the inner ear.

It initially caused Bieber to postpone the remaining dates of his Justice World Tour. It was announced in March that the rest of the tour had been canceled.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Electric Blue investigation - Tolland - WFSB
Alleged prostitution under investigation at strip club in Tolland
Trooper Mitchell Paz is accused of allowing his girlfriend to access sensitive police...
Trooper accused of allowing girlfriend to access sensitive state police information
extremities wfsb
Technical Discussion: Isolated showers Friday evening, then dry!
WFSB Pizza Playoffs down to the Great 8
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
Fire at a condo complex in Manchester.
Fire rips through apartment complex in Manchester

Latest News

Proposed bill requires employers disclose salary range on job listings
Proposed bill requires employers disclose salary range on job listings
Alleged prostitution under investigation at strip club in Tolland
Alleged prostitution under investigation at strip club in Tolland
Berlin kicks off ‘Eat Local – Win Local’ initiative to give restaurants a boost
Berlin kicks off ‘Eat Local – Win Local’ initiative to give restaurants a boost
The FBI announced a $20,000 reward for information leading to the return of Maria Del Carmen...
Woman from US kidnapped in Mexico
An oil truck rolled over on Route 66 in Marlborough the morning of March 17.
Oil truck rollover closes Route 66 in Marlborough; DEEP responds to possible spill