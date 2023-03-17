Oil truck rollover closes Route 66 in Marlborough; DEEP responds to possible spill
Mar. 17, 2023
MARLBOROUGH, CT (WFSB) - Part of Route 66 in Marlborough was closed on Friday morning because of an oil truck rollover.
Dispatchers confirmed to Channel 3 that the rollover happened in the area of 88 Hebron Rd. near the intersection of Johnson Road.
The crash was first reported around 9 a.m.
State police said no injuries were reported. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection responded for a report of a home heating oil spill.
The Marlborough Volunteer Fire Department said that the road would be closed for an extended period of time.
There’s no word on injuries or a cause.
