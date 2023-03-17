Contests
Oil truck rollover closes Route 66 in Marlborough; DEEP responds to possible spill

By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MARLBOROUGH, CT (WFSB) - Part of Route 66 in Marlborough was closed on Friday morning because of an oil truck rollover.

Dispatchers confirmed to Channel 3 that the rollover happened in the area of 88 Hebron Rd. near the intersection of Johnson Road.

An oil truck rolled over on Route 66 in Marlborough the morning of March 17.
An oil truck rolled over on Route 66 in Marlborough the morning of March 17.

The crash was first reported around 9 a.m.

State police said no injuries were reported. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection responded for a report of a home heating oil spill.

The Marlborough Volunteer Fire Department said that the road would be closed for an extended period of time.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.



