Oil truck rollover closes Route 66 in Marlborough; DEEP responds to possible spill

MARLBOROUGH, CT (WFSB) - Part of Route 66 in Marlborough was closed on Friday morning because of an oil truck rollover.

Dispatchers confirmed to Channel 3 that the rollover happened in the area of 88 Hebron Rd. near the intersection of Johnson Road.

An oil truck rolled over on Route 66 in Marlborough the morning of March 17. (Marlborough Volunteer Fire Department)

The crash was first reported around 9 a.m.

State police said no injuries were reported. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection responded for a report of a home heating oil spill.

The Marlborough Volunteer Fire Department said that the road would be closed for an extended period of time.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.