Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Pair of Michael Jordan’s shoes could sell for $4M

A pair of Michael Jordan's shoes could fetch up to $4 million at auction.
A pair of Michael Jordan's shoes could fetch up to $4 million at auction.(Sotheby's via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A pair of shoes is expected to fetch up to $4 million at auction next month.

That’s because the sneakers were worn by Michael Jordan during Game 2 of the 1998 NBA Finals.

It was his final season with the Chicago Bulls and commonly referred to as “The Last Dance,” as documented by ESPN.

Jordan already holds the record for the most expensive shoes ever sold at auction. A pair he wore early in his career sold for nearly $1.5 million in 2021.

And a bidder in 2022 paid just over $10 million for a Jordan game-worn jersey from the 1998 NBA Finals.

More information regarding the auction is available online.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Electric Blue investigation - Tolland - WFSB
Alleged prostitution under investigation at strip club in Tolland
Trooper Mitchell Paz is accused of allowing his girlfriend to access sensitive police...
Trooper accused of allowing girlfriend to access sensitive state police information
FORECAST: Pleasant start to the weekend...Colder & breezy Sunday! Mild first week of “spring”...
Technical Discussion: Pleasant start to the weekend...Colder & breezy Sunday! Mild first week of “spring” ahead!
Rep. Robin Comey was arrested following a crash in Hartford on March 16.
State Rep. Comey arrested, charged with OUI after crash near state capitol
WFSB Pizza Playoffs down to the Great 8
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!

Latest News

Proposed bill requires employers disclose salary range on job listings
Proposed bill requires employers disclose salary range on job listings
Berlin kicks off ‘Eat Local – Win Local’ initiative to give restaurants a boost
Berlin kicks off ‘Eat Local – Win Local’ initiative to give restaurants a boost
Alleged prostitution under investigation at strip club in Tolland
Alleged prostitution under investigation at strip club in Tolland
The UConn Huskies.
UConn men win in first-round matchup against Iona
US actor Patrick Duffy poses for a photo with a performer, ahead of the St Patrick's Day Parade...
St. Patrick’s Day rites: Parades, bagpipes, clinking pints