Parolee faces litany of charges after South Windsor police pull him over for unreadable license plate

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A parolee pulled over for having an unreadable license plate was charged with a number of violations, including operating under the influence.

Marc A. Llorens, 28, of Hartford, was arrested by South Windsor police around 12:40 a.m. on Friday.

Police charged him with OUI, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, improper use of a marker plate, unreadable license plate, and operating under suspension.

They said they spotted Llorens on Route 5. In addition to the unreadable plate, they said the vehicle he drove was also unregistered and the license plate did not match it.

Police also revealed that Llorens had been driving with a suspended license.

A traffic stop was conducted. They said over the course of the investigation, it was determined Llorens was possibly under the influence of marijuana and PCP. Llorens consented to standardized field sobriety tests, which they said he failed.

He was taken into custody and held on the charges due to the fact he was remanded as a result of his status as a parolee.

Llorens was given a court date of Friday morning at Manchester Superior Court.

