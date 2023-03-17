SOMETHING’S COOKING: Don’t be green with envy, celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

MYSTIC, CT (WFSB) - Saint Patrick’s Day celebrations were in full swing across Connecticut, but business owners in mystic had the luck of the Irish on their side.

With the parade scheduled for Sunday, they anticipated an epic weekend.

Amy Hobert from Friar Tuck’s Tavern said, “every place down here is going to be hooting, hollering, and dancing since you have music going on and wonderful staff as well as wonderful people.”

Amy and her husband Gary own Friar Tuck’s tavern located just steps away from the parade route.

Amy said, “a couple of friends of mine that are very Italian love it, and they’re like oh we’re Irish that day.”

Friar Tuck had many Irish dishes like slow cooked corned beef and cabbage along with their scotch eggs wrapped in sausage, and breadcrumbs.

Without a doubt, the drinks were in high demand by everyone coming to celebrate St. Patrick’s.

“I’m already starting with a Guinness probably going to have a little baileys later,” Amy said.

The drinks and food wouldn’t be complete without the Irish pipe bands performing at Friar Tuck’s.

Everyone that came to Friar Tuck’s event enjoyed the camaraderie and sense of community.

“You go out enjoy each other, friends, and family,” Gary said. “I think the Irish in general as far as perception wise go to have fun and be with friends.”

