Stop & Shop dispute led to Assault of an officer

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Officers responded to a dispute between managerial staff and a terminated employee.

The incident happened at 485 Broad Street where the employee, Shayla Livingston, was told to leave the property.

Livingston refused to leave the store which resulted in her arrest.

She resisted and attempted to flee, but police were able to handcuff her with minimal force.

As officers walked her down the stairs, another responding officer entered the staircase from below.

Livingston kicked the officer in the stomach then tried to slip off the handcuffs.

Once outside, Livingston continued to kick and refused to get into the back of the cruiser.

Police used a taser to gain compliance, but she kicked the officer in the face and another in the shin.

Livingston was then transported to the Meriden police department.

She was charged with Assault of a police officer and Breach of Peace.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.