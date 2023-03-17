Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Teacher at Christian school in Alabama accused of having sex with underage student

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) - Bond has been set for a former Faith Academy teacher who is accused of having sex with a student. Jonathan Sauers, 44, was arrested earlier this week.

He is facing two felony charges - one count of a school employee sex act and one count of a school employee sexual contact with a student under 19.

His total bond for both his charges was set at $45,000. That’s $30,000 for the first charge and $15,000 for the second.

Sauers is also ordered to have no contact with anyone under the age of 18 and have no contact with anyone at any school in Mobile County.

Sauers coached at Faith Academy, a Christian private school, and investigators say he also taught science and the Bible at the school for several years.

The investigation started Monday when deputies say the 16-year-old student told them she had been having a sexual relationship with Sauers for months.

District Attorney Keith Blackwood spoke after the hearing about the sensitive nature of this case.

“Any case like this is very serious,” Blackwood said. “Teachers and employees at schools are in positions of great trust in our community. We trust them with our children, and so to have anyone violate that trust is very troubling. We’re going to make sure this is investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent, and if he in fact did this and was found guilty, he will be held accountable.”

If convicted, Sauers could face 10 to 20 years in prison for each count. He’ll have a preliminary hearing next Monday.

Copyright 2023 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Electric Blue investigation - Tolland - WFSB
Alleged prostitution under investigation at strip club in Tolland
Trooper Mitchell Paz is accused of allowing his girlfriend to access sensitive police...
Trooper accused of allowing girlfriend to access sensitive state police information
extremities wfsb
Technical Discussion: Isolated showers Friday evening, then dry!
WFSB Pizza Playoffs down to the Great 8
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
Fire at a condo complex in Manchester.
Fire rips through apartment complex in Manchester

Latest News

Proposed bill requires employers disclose salary range on job listings
Proposed bill requires employers disclose salary range on job listings
Alleged prostitution under investigation at strip club in Tolland
Alleged prostitution under investigation at strip club in Tolland
Berlin kicks off ‘Eat Local – Win Local’ initiative to give restaurants a boost
Berlin kicks off ‘Eat Local – Win Local’ initiative to give restaurants a boost
The FBI announced a $20,000 reward for information leading to the return of Maria Del Carmen...
Woman from US kidnapped in Mexico
An oil truck rolled over on Route 66 in Marlborough the morning of March 17.
Oil truck rollover closes Route 66 in Marlborough; DEEP responds to possible spill