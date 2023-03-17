UConn men prepare for first round matchup with Iona

ALBANY, NY (WFSB) - The UConn men will open up NCAA Tournament play on Friday afternoon in Albany, New York, against Iona College.

The Huskies had an open practice this afternoon.

The UConn men must walk the proverbial fine line between enjoying the moments, and preparing for the intensity that comes with this event.

For Head Coach Dan Hurley, past experience guiding UConn to this point brings him an understanding of what can be accomplished and how to have the regular season success continue.

“We don’t need an extraordinary performance. We don’t need a ‘Kemba moment.’ We got a deep team, so enjoy the open practice, enjoy the media. Enjoy being invited to this exclusive tournament,” said Hurley.

“Yeah I’m just trying to soak it all in being able to play in March Madness has been a dream of mine,” said freshman center Donovan Clingan.

“Just letting the moment sink in, not a lot of people play in this, so live in the moment, but we will fight to win games,” said sophomore guard Jordan Hawkins.

“Make sure I’m there for my brothers, my teammates and play hard. I feel like if I am a good leader and I think we will get a win for sure,” said junior center Adama Sanogo.

The Huskies will take that fighting attitude into Friday’s game against Iona.

It’s expected to be an up tempo match up and a challenge the players hope will be the first of many over the next few weeks.

“You know we are here in the tournament, playing after a successful regular season so we are ready to show who we are at this time of year, against the best teams. This is what we have been working for, so the time is now,” said senior guard Joey Calcaterra.

UConn plays Iona at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

