Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

UConn men prepare for first round matchup with Iona

UConn men play first game in NCAA tournament Friday
By Marc Robbins and Evan Sobol
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, NY (WFSB) - The UConn men will open up NCAA Tournament play on Friday afternoon in Albany, New York, against Iona College.

The Huskies had an open practice this afternoon.

The UConn men must walk the proverbial fine line between enjoying the moments, and preparing for the intensity that comes with this event.

For Head Coach Dan Hurley, past experience guiding UConn to this point brings him an understanding of what can be accomplished and how to have the regular season success continue.

“We don’t need an extraordinary performance. We don’t need a ‘Kemba moment.’ We got a deep team, so enjoy the open practice, enjoy the media. Enjoy being invited to this exclusive tournament,” said Hurley.

“Yeah I’m just trying to soak it all in being able to play in March Madness has been a dream of mine,” said freshman center Donovan Clingan.

“Just letting the moment sink in, not a lot of people play in this, so live in the moment, but we will fight to win games,” said sophomore guard Jordan Hawkins.

“Make sure I’m there for my brothers, my teammates and play hard. I feel like if I am a good leader and I think we will get a win for sure,” said junior center Adama Sanogo.

The Huskies will take that fighting attitude into Friday’s game against Iona.

It’s expected to be an up tempo match up and a challenge the players hope will be the first of many over the next few weeks.

“You know we are here in the tournament, playing after a successful regular season so we are ready to show who we are at this time of year, against the best teams. This is what we have been working for, so the time is now,” said senior guard Joey Calcaterra.

UConn plays Iona at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

UConn men prepare to take on Iona

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Electric Blue investigation - Tolland - WFSB
Alleged prostitution under investigation at strip club in Tolland
Trooper Mitchell Paz is accused of allowing his girlfriend to access sensitive police...
Trooper accused of allowing girlfriend to access sensitive state police information
WFSB Pizza Playoffs Great Eight
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
Chief Meteorologist Mark Dixon said there will be a chance for a spotty, late day shower on...
Technical Discussion: Isolated showers Friday evening, then dry!
A police investigation was under way at the intersection of Franklin and Hempstead streets in...
Shooting investigation in New London sends school into ‘secure mode’

Latest News

Marquette's Tyler Kolek, tournament MVP, center, celebrates with his teammates after winning...
March Madness: Top teams tip off, how to watch first round
UConn men play first game in NCAA tournament Friday
VIDEO: UConn men play first game in NCAA tournament Friday
UConn men prepare to take on Iona
VIDEO: UConn men prepare to take on Iona
Geno Auriemma
UConn women’s basketball draws 2nd seed, will take on Vermont