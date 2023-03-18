20-year-old held on $1 million bond for robbery and assault

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - A 20-year-old man from Hartford is being held on a $1,000,000 bond after a search and seizure warrant of his residence led to his arrest.

Manchester and Bloomfield Police, along with FBI Task Force officers, obtained a search and seizure warrant for the residence of 44 North Street, Manchester, in connection to an ongoing robbery and firearm assault investigation.

The suspect, 20-year-old Jeremy White, was taken into custody on an active arrest warrant out of Bloomfield.

He was charged with robbery 1st, conspiracy to commit robbery 1st, assault 2nd, and carrying a pistol without a permit, among other charges.

The search of his residence uncovered two Glock handguns, a high-capacity magazine, narcotics, and a sum of cash.

Additional charges related to the items seized are pending, according to police.

