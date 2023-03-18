20th Annual Shamrock Run and Walk kicks off in Bristol
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - The city of Bristol is hosting its 20th annual Shamrock Run and Walk Saturday.
The Shamrock Run and Walk consists of three different races- a kid’s run, a 2 and 5 mile run, and a 2 mile walk.
All three start and end at Chippens Hill Middle School in Bristol.
The kid’s run kicks off the day at 8:45 a.m.
The 2 mile run and walk begins at 9:00 a.m.
The 5-mile run begins at 10:00 a.m.
Interested runners or walkers could register here.
