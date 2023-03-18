Contests
20th Annual Shamrock Run and Walk kicks off in Bristol

The city of Bristol is hosting its 20th annual Shamrock Run and Walk Saturday.
By Olivia Schueller
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
The Shamrock Run and Walk consists of three different races- a kid’s run, a 2 and 5 mile run, and a 2 mile walk.

All three start and end at Chippens Hill Middle School in Bristol.

The kid’s run kicks off the day at 8:45 a.m.

The 2 mile run and walk begins at 9:00 a.m.

The 5-mile run begins at 10:00 a.m.

Interested runners or walkers could register here.

