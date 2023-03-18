90′s Con returns to CT Convention Center, Celebrities and fans head to Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford is taking it back to the 90′s.

“90′s Con” is back at the Connecticut Convention Center.

Festivities began at 4 pm today and it has been a blast from the past.

Many fans and well-known celebrities are coming from all over the county for this 90′s celebration.

“I’m thrilled to be back. We were here last year and I was on top of the tickets as soon as they went on sale. And I told my sisters we’re going again, I don’t know what you’re doing that weekend but we’re going,” said Shelby Murren, Pennsylvania.

Victoria and Shelby Murren are from Pennsylvania and knew they wanted to come back again this year.

“I actually found out that Steve Burns was coming and I was a big Blues Clues fan. Still am. And I’m unashamed about that, love it. So as soon as I found out he was there, I was like look, guys! Yes, yes, yes, yes!”, Victoria said.

Cast members of “Full House” and “Beverly Hills 90210″ will also be at 90′s Con.

Fans say it’s a fun way to take a trip down memory lane.

“You got everybody who is dressed up in the 90s gear. You got the bellbottoms, butterfly clips,” Victoria said.

Danielle Murren works in Germany, but came back to the United States to attend the convention!

“It’s a sister’s trip, how can I say no?”, said Danielle.

Attendees say there is so much to look forward to this weekend.

90′s Con will run all day Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets are still available.

