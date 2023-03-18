Bolton man charged with cruelty to persons for “revenge porn” of former girlfriend

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - A 43-year-old Bolton man turned himself in on March 15 on an arrest warrant for his involvement in “revenge porn.”

43-year-old Brian Swearengin is accused of secretly filming his girlfriend during intimate moments and then using those images to harass and stalk the victim.

The investigation began in January 2023 after the victim reported to police that Swearengin had secretly recorded her during their intimate encounters while in a relationship, according to police.

The relationship reportedly ended in December 2022.

“In the weeks following the break-up, Swearengin used images from the recordings to harass and stalk the victim,” police said.

They say Swearengin also harassed the victim by “announcing to other agencies” lies that she was pregnant or arrested for prostitution.

Swearengin was charged with voyeurism, disseminating voyeuristic material, unlawful dissemination of an intimate image, cruelty to persons, and 3 counts of harassment 2nd degree.

Swearengin posted a $10,000 bond and appeared in court yesterday.

“Taking and sending intimate images of a person without their consent not only is a violation of privacy – it is a crime. If this has happened to you or someone you know, please contact your local police department or area victim’s advocate for assistance.”

