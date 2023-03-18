Contests
Busy night for bars as St. Paddys Day and March Madness collide

It was a busy day for bars with March Madness, St. Paddy’s Day and the weekend upon us.
By Bryant Reed and Zoe Strothers
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - It was a busy day for bars with March Madness, St. Paddy’s Day and the weekend upon us.

Local bars say they could use all the business as some are still trying to make up for Covid losses.

Eli Cannon’s in Middletown says they’ve been open and busy since 9 am Friday morning, where they started off the day with an old-fashioned Irish breakfast.

Customers told Channel 3 that Eli Cannon’s is their favorite hole in the wall to come and support.

The owner says it was around this same time in 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic began and shut everything down.

She says it has been a struggle at times to recover, which is why she believes it’s important to support local bars and restaurants.

“Having people come back out and feel comfortable and support their local business is huge for us. I will never take a single person for granted who walks through that door again. This whole community needs the people that come to this town to support,” said Aubrey Lamonica, Eli Cannon’s Tap Room.

Eli Cannon’s is open until 2 am Saturday morning.

