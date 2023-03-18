Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

CDC: Recalled eye drops linked to vision loss, eye removal, death

Recalled eye drops has caused serious infections, leading to lasting damage in some people.
Recalled eye drops has caused serious infections, leading to lasting damage in some people.(Source: FDA/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Recalled eye drops have been linked to dozens of dangerous infections and at least one death.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified 68 patients in 16 states with infections from Global Pharma Healthcare’s Artificial Tears Lubricant Eye Drops.

The artificial tears, distributed by Ezricare and Delsam Pharma, were first recalled in February.

According to the CDC, patients were infected by a rare strain of drug-resistant bacteria never before reported in the U.S.

Eight patients reported losing vision, and four had to have eyeballs surgically removed.

One person died.

The CDC says anyone who has used Ezricare or Delsam Pharma’s artificial tears and has signs of an eye infection should seek medical care immediately.

Symptoms include discharge from the eye, eye pain or discomfort, increased light sensitivity and blurry vision.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Robin Comey was arrested following a crash in Hartford on March 16.
State Rep. Comey arrested, charged with OUI after crash near state capitol
Mark Henry Frakl was charged with being a fugitive from justice by Connecticut State Police. He...
Fugitive from Tennessee arrested in Marlborough
Shayla Livingston is arrested after assaulting an officer.
Stop & Shop dispute led to Assault of an officer
Trooper Mitchell Paz is accused of allowing his girlfriend to access sensitive police...
Trooper accused of allowing girlfriend to access sensitive state police information
Marc A. Llorens of Hartford, a parolee, was arrested on a number of charges after South Windsor...
Parolee faces litany of charges after South Windsor police pull him over for unreadable license plate

Latest News

There was no immediate word on the conditions of those wounded Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
Pre-dawn shooting at Ohio nightclub leaves 2 dead, 4 wounded
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on the social and economic development of...
Facing arrest warrant, Russia’s Putin visits annexed Crimea
Marlborough tractor trailer rollover
One injured after home heating oil truck rolls over on Route 66 in Marlborough
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport,...
Trump expects to be arrested Tuesday as DA eyes charges