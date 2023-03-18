Contests
New Britain man found guilty of murder in 2008 cold case

(USAF / Joshua Magbanua)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - 33-year-old James Dexter Brown has been found guilty of murder in a 2008 cold case.

20-year-old Kenny Sullivan was fatally shot in the abdomen on June 26, 2008.

On June 26, police responded to the area of Main Street and Trumbull Street for reports of a shooting.

That is where they found Sullivan suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

He was rushed to a local hospital where he later died, according to the Department of Justice.

Following an investigation involving the Division of Criminal Justice’s Cold Case Unit, investigators learned there were verbal and physical fights between two street gangs during a concert inside the XL Center.

A large fight between the two groups also occurred outside the XL Center after the concert ended.

Witnesses told investigators that Brown fatally shot Sullivan.

Brown was arrested for Sullivan’s murder on December 14, 2018.

His sentencing is scheduled for June 16, 2023 in Hartford Superior Court.

