Police chase suspect through Wallingford grocery store

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A 43-year-old New York man led police on a foot chase through Stop & Shop on North Colony Road in Wallingford.

Police say they responded to the M&T Bank inside Stop & Shop on March 17 for a fraud in progress.

Police say the suspect, 43-year-old Scott Morrissey, possessed a fake license for a real M&T account holder and was attempting to withdraw thousands of dollars.

When officers arrived and began questioning Morrissey, he fled leading police on a foot pursuit through the grocery store, out the front entrance, to the side of the building, and into the parking lot.

Morrissey was then apprehended.

Morrissey was charged with identity theft 2nd Degree, criminal attempt at larceny 3rd Degree, interfering with an officer, and criminal impersonation.

He was held on a $5,000.00 bond and issued a court date of April 19, 2023.

