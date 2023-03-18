Contests
Police find 100 pounds of marijuana at Bridgeport smoke shop, charged with illegal operation of marijuana dispensary

By Zoe Strothers
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - The owner of Moon Rock and Roll, a smoke shop in Bridgeport, and three employees are facing charges after a search warrant uncovered over 100 pounds of marijuana.

On 14 March 2023, Bridgeport police conducted a search and seizure warrant on the smoke shop and found over 75% of all visible products sold were some form of marijuana.

During the search, police also seized over 100 pounds of vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana, approximately 1,700 pre-rolled joints, and hundreds of wax, pens, and edibles, according to police.

“An investigation is ongoing pertaining to the scope of the operation,” police said.

The owner, Wenke Chen of Corona, New York, was arrested for operating a marijuana dispensary without a license and possession with the intent to sell 1 kilogram or more of marijuana.

He was held on a $10,000 bond.

Avery Campbell of Bridgeport, Tatiana Diaz of Stratford, and Dabnus Ulmer of Bridgeport, the three employees also charged, were arrested for the illegal sale of marijuana and conspiracy to sell a controlled substance without a license.

They were held on a $1,000 bond.

From left to right: Wenke, Ulmer, Campbell, Diaz.
From left to right: Wenke, Ulmer, Campbell, Diaz.(Bridgeport Police Department)

