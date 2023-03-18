Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Proposed bill would require schools to test drinking water, report findings

A new house bill making its way through the capitol would require school districts to test that water.
By Mike Cerullo and Zoe Strothers
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Is the drinking water safe at your child’s school?

A new house bill making its way through the capitol would require school districts to test that water.

“It’s good for the kids, it’s good for the public, so why not?” asked Eric Sward, Bristol.

When Eric Sward sends his four kids to school in Bristol, he says they usually take a water bottle.

He supports House Bill 67-61, an effort to improve drinking water quality and systems in Connecticut schools.

If it passes, schools will have to review their drinking water supplies and equipment and report those results to several state agencies.

“I’m not sure who’s going to argue against clean water for kids,” said Rep. Jeff Currey.

Representative Jeff Currey is the House Chair of the Education Committee, the group behind the bill.

“We know that there’s a number of schools that aren’t equipped with the right equipment to provide that drinking water, so we hope that this legislation will reveal there’s going to be a number of schools that need to update and provide better systems,” said Rep. Currey.

Currey says the goal is to have those schools apply for grant funding to make necessary changes so every student has access to safe, clean drinking water in the classroom.

“As a kid, I grew up drinking out of the tap, out of the garden hose and I’d like to see it back to the same way instead of drinking bottled water,” added Eric.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Electric Blue investigation - Tolland - WFSB
Alleged prostitution under investigation at strip club in Tolland
Trooper Mitchell Paz is accused of allowing his girlfriend to access sensitive police...
Trooper accused of allowing girlfriend to access sensitive state police information
FORECAST: Pleasant start to the weekend...Colder & breezy Sunday! Mild first week of “spring”...
Technical Discussion: Pleasant start to the weekend...Colder & breezy Sunday! Mild first week of “spring” ahead!
Rep. Robin Comey was arrested following a crash in Hartford on March 16.
State Rep. Comey arrested, charged with OUI after crash near state capitol
Mark Henry Frakl was charged with being a fugitive from justice by Connecticut State Police. He...
Fugitive from Tennessee arrested in Marlborough

Latest News

Proposed bill requires employers disclose salary range on job listings
Proposed bill requires employers disclose salary range on job listings
Berlin kicks off ‘Eat Local – Win Local’ initiative to give restaurants a boost
Berlin kicks off ‘Eat Local – Win Local’ initiative to give restaurants a boost
Alleged prostitution under investigation at strip club in Tolland
Alleged prostitution under investigation at strip club in Tolland
The UConn Huskies.
UConn men win in first-round matchup against Iona
FORECAST: Pleasant start to the weekend...Colder & breezy Sunday! Mild first week of “spring”...
Technical Discussion: Pleasant start to the weekend...Colder & breezy Sunday! Mild first week of “spring” ahead!