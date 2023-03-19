Contests
5 Connecticut kids killed in Scarsdale, NY crash

News at Noon breaking news(Source: Gray News)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Conn. (WFSB) - Five kids from Connecticut were killed in a car crash Sunday morning in Scarsdale New York.

Officials from Westchester Police say a car traveling on the Hutchinson River Parkway veered off the road and crashed into a tree causing a fire.

Four males and a female, ages 17 to 8-years-old died in the crash. Police say a 16-year-old boy was driving the vehicle.

The only survivor was a 9-year-old boy who was taken by ambulance to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the crash happened around 12:20 a.m. Police say the vehicle was a Nissan Rouge and no other vehicles were involved.

The children have not been identified pending notification of next of kin.

This crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for the most up-to-date information.

